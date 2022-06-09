Gambia: The Power of Natural Gas

Equatorial Guinea has an unenviable record on governance. However, its government is still patronizing other governments of the continent and thus make it difficult for those government to challenge its adverse records on human rights.

President Barrow recently returned from a trip to Equatorial Guinea. Interestingly enough he conveyed that no discussion on President Yahya Jammeh's fate took place. Instead, the two governments sought to strengthen cooperation in the economic and technical spheres. Now The Gambia and Equatorial Guinea are preparing the instrument to promote economic and technical cooperation between the two countries.

We therefore did not receive any information on the position of the government of Equatorial Guinea on Jammeh's fate. It is therefore totally unlikely that ex-President Jammeh would ever be a subject matter between the government of Equatorial Guinea and the government of The Gambia.