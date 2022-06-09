Rwanda/Senegal: Amavubi Coach Carlos Alos Content With Performance Against Senegal

Amavubi head coach Carlos Ferrer has hailed the performance of his players despite losing 1-0 to champions Senegal in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday night at Stade Abdoulaye Wade stadium.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was the hero of the day as the Teranga Lions picked a narrow 1-0 victory in stoppage time.

Amavubi were defensively disciplined, closing down space for the likes of Sadio Mane and Ismail Sarr to operate in although they were unable to offer any real threat on the counter attack.

"We were all disappointed that we were not able to finish our great run in the game against the champions as we wanted to get something from the game," Ferrer said.

The teams' next Group L fixtures will be in September, with Senegal hosting Mozambique and Rwanda visiting Benin.