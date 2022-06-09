Nigeria: NCC Takes Telecom Consumer Awareness to Nasarawa State

In continuation of its commitment to enlighten consumers of telecom services, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has taken its consumer enlightenment programme to communities in Nasarawa State to sensitise them about their rights, obligations and privileges.

Also, the engagement was organised to enlighten telecom consumers on consumer-centric initiatives put in place by the Commission, which consumers can leverage to improve on their telecom usage experience.

Speaking at the event, which took place in Keffi, Nassarawa State recently, the NCC's Director, Zonal Operations, Amina Shehu, said the engagement was in line with NCC's mandate to constantly educate the consumers on telecom service-related issues bordering on improving their quality of service experience.

Addressing the participants on behalf of Shehu, an Assistant Director in the department, Usman Abubakar, said the Commission had developed a series of engagement programmes to keep telecom consumers informed of developments in the telecoms sector towards protecting consumers from any unwholesome practices.

Thus, participants at the sensitisation programme were enlightened on many subjects including Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) registration, consumer complaints redress process arising from illegal deductions, illegal sales of improperly-registered cards, among others.

According to Abubakar, the Commission had recently directed all subscribers to ensure the integration of their SIMs with their National Identification Numbers (NIN), otherwise, their mobile lines will be blocked.