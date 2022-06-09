Nigeria: Lagos Committed to Implementation of Integrated Multi-Modal Transportation - Sanwo-Olu

With a population estimated to be over 15 million people and according to United Nations projection that by 2015 it will be 20 million and the third largest city in the world, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said implementing integrated multi-modal transportation in the state has become necessary.

The governor who spoke at the opening ceremony of the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition held in Lagos explained that the state has been at the forefront of investment in a technological driven multi-modal transportation system to address the technical challenges in the transport sector.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, reiterated that the goal of the Lagos State government is to synchronize all modes of transportation to reduce travel time in a safe and affordable way for the citizenry, adding that his administration has remained resolute in completing existing mass transit line project to cater to the growing population.

He stated that an innovation such as the Cowry Card was created to synergize connectivity of the modes via centralized payment to simplify accessibility to all mode intervention and harness economic advantage.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also explained that the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Traffic Management Solution (TMS) were technology introduced to curb excesses and recalcitrant road culture with reduced human intervention on Lagos roads.

He said over 6000 kilometers of metro network connection fiber has

been laid within the state to fast track higher bandwidth, faster internet speed with stronger security to make Lagos a 24hr driven Smart City, assuring that his administration is open to collaboration that can aid successful reform in the transport sector.

Corroborating the Governor, the state's Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde reiterated the resolve of the government to sustain and improve the existing technological interventions in the transportation sector, adding that all types of challenges encountered daily require creative solutions.

Oladeinde expressed confidence in the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure and proper leverage on technology to address transport and logistics challenges in the country.

He assured that all modes of transportation will be adequately reviewed for the benefit of stakeholders and improved economic turnaround.

"The meeting is taking place at a pivotal moment in our nation where a sustainable roadmap is required to shape the future of transportation," he said.