Gambia: Dr. Tangara Attends 1st Ministerial Meeting of African Atlantic States

BANJUL, 8 June 2022: His Excellency Dr. Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, on 8 June 2022 joined over 20 other countries of the Atlantic coast in Rabat, Morocco for the first Ministerial Meeting of the African Atlantic States.

Prior to this, a meeting for Experts of African Atlantic States was held on Tuesday, 7 June 2022 with a view to discussing the Political, Security and Safety Dialogue; Blue Economy and Development and; Environment and Energy. The Experts exchanged views on Maritime Safety, security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, Piracy, Organised Crimes, Coastal Erosion, Energy Transition and shored up commitment in making the Atlantic space a zone of stability, growth and shared affluence for all bordering countries.

During the ministerial meeting, which focuses on developing a common African vision on this vital space, FM Tangara commended the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco for advocating the optimisation of the Atlantic for the past 10 years.

The FM reaffirmed the commitment and support of the Government of The Gambia.

"The Government of The Gambia hereby associates itself with all ensuing decisions and calls for all nations bordering the Atlantic to shore up commitment and go beyond declarations of intent as the stakes could not be higher. At stake is the very survival of our countries."

He added: "The Atlantic serves as home to more than half of the African population. In the face of such threats, a new era of cooperation is required to ensure the growth and stability of our economies and the prospects of our countries and our peoples."

"Let us forge a new consensus to confront a new reality, a consensus that unites us behind our shared determination to make the Atlantic a place to serve the common purposes of south-south cooperation."