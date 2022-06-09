Gambia: 'FSQA Without Laboratory to Establish Alleged Presence of Sniper Insecticide in Smoked Fish'

9 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Bai Dodou Jallow, the director of Scientific Affairs, at Food Safety and Quality Authority (FSQA) has confirmed to journalists that his institution hasn't a laboratory to establish the alleged presence of the sniper insecticide in smoked fish sold in the country.

Mr. Jallow made these remarks during an interview with the reporters at his office along Kairaba Avenue on Tuesday.

He added that there is no such facility in the whole of The Gambia to perform such a function.

An audio making the rounds on social media alleged that some smoked fish vendors used sniper insecticide products to preserve their fish.

The news sparked public outcry of potential public health implications it might have on the people, if it is actually true.

However, the fish smokers within the Kanifing Municipal and West Coast Region have denied the allegation of using sniper insecticide to preserve their fish.

