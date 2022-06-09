Gambia: 'Gambia Makes Gains in Democracy'

Yusupha Bojang, programme manager for the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), has said that The Gambia has made great gains in the consolidation of democracy since ousting the previous regime five years ago. However, he said the transition has presented new challenges such as wide spread polarisation characterised by the use of abusive language, hate speech, misinformation, provocative actions and confrontations in public discourse.

Mr. Bojang made these remarks in Kwinella during the closing of a reflection session to analyse critical issues emerging from community engagement and early warning systems among Mothers' Clubs, Village, Support Groups, and Young People's Groups and Decentralised Structures under the theme: "Inclusive Approaches to Early Warning: Addressing Emerging Peace and Security Challenges at the Grassroots".

The gathering was meant to deliberate and reflect on issues concerning the maintenance of peace and security in our communities in this crucial period; the aftermath of the Presidential and Parliamentary Election and the Release of the Government white paper on the TRRC, marking a turning point in our history.

The activity involved nine (9) face-to-face reflection sessions in three Administrative Regions of Upper River (URR), Central River (CRR) & Lower River Regions (LRR) targeting 315 participants such as women, youth, community leaders, physically challenged and the decentralised structures (Alkalolu, Chiefs, VDCs, WDCs) across the selected regions.

The forum was funded by the UN Peace Building Fund (PBF) through UNICEF.

Bojang stated that overcoming the transition challenges to place the country in a strong and stable democratic trajectory, require inclusive and collective efforts by all and sundry.

The engagement, he added, would not only foster collaboration between stakeholders but more importantly, enhance timely response to violent threats through early warning systems, promote the maintenance of peace and security, and social cohesion.

He expressed NCCE's commitment to continue facilitating interactions of this nature at this crucial moment in the history of our country to build harmony and maintain peace.

"We will also continue with our determination to build and consolidate a mature political culture in which all citizens regardless of gender and age are more aware of, and fully exercise their civic rights and responsibilities, as well as participate effectively in nurturing and consolidating our striving democracy," he concluded.

Fatou Yabou, a lady councilor, said addressing Emerging Peace and Security Challenges at the grassroots requires the sensitisation of women because politicians use women more when seeking political offices. She therefore urged women to be wise and not allow any politician to use them.

She stated that when there is conflict women suffer more. "Politics come and go but we continue to live together as citizens. When politicians meet, they joke and laugh among them but we citizens always have differences among ourselves because of them. Let us unite and always listen to them but always do what is best for us," she advised women.

Kolley Sowe, Nema Kuta alkalo in his remarks on behalf of the district chief, said as citizens "we are all equal in the country" and therefore urged citizens to avoid anything that would jeopardise the peace and stability of the country. He also thanked NCCE for the initiative, stating that it will go a long way in maintaining peace and unity in their communities.