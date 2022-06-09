Liberian, Turkish Medical Groups Sign Agreement

A Liberian-owned medical group Libericot Mayoubah Medical Center, and a Turkish health institution have signed a landmark agreement to strengthen health care delivery in the country.

Libericot Mayoubah Medical Center is to shortly open to the public to provide quality healthcare services.

The agreement between the two companies was signed Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the offices of Libericot Mayoubah Medical Center near the Freeport of Monrovia on Bushrod Island.

Under the agreement, Turkey Medical Center Inc. will supply medical equipment and medicines to Libericot Mayoubah Medical Center.

The agreement was signed in the presence of lawyers representing the legal interests of the two medical groups.

Speaking briefly at the signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Libericot Mayoubah Medical Center, Amadu Sheriff, lauded his Turkish counterpart for the assistance, which according to him, will buttress the Liberia government and its partners' effort in strengthening the country's health sector that is in dire need of quality medical services.

"On behalf of Libericot Mayoubah Medical Center, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Turkey Medical Center for this great support to our hospital and to Liberians in general. This support will go a long way in resuscitating our health sector. This is surely going to buttress government's own effort in uplifting the health sector," said Sheriff.

In brief remarks, Dr. Ahmed Yebrudi of the Turkey Medical Center also expressed great delight in the investment that aims to help revamp Liberia's healthcare delivery system.

"We at the Turkey Medical Center are so happy, coming to Liberia to collaborate with a health facility such as Libericot. The agreement is important, but above all, our investment towards the health sector is very important," Dr. Yebrudi noted.