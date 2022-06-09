Liberia: Liberty Party Will Be More Vibrant, Senator Karnga - Lawrence

Opposition Liberty Party (LP) political leader Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has vowed to do everything possible to reconcile all within the party, stating that LP will be more vibrant.

The Grand Bassa County Senator told journalists recently after a joint correction of LP's constitution that she was excited about correcting the wrong that has affected the party.

The correction of LP's constitution was mandated by the Supreme Court of Liberia recently. The court's mandate was meant to resolve an internal conflict that split the party between Senator Karnga - Lawrence and the embattled chairman, Musa Bility.

"We have made the necessary [corrections] as mandated. However, our next decision now is to unite [the] Liberty Party," said Senator Karnga - Lawrence.

"From here going forward, I am going to call a meeting of stakeholders and will do everything possible to reconcile and move our party forward," she added.

Karnga - Lawrence noted that LP will be more vibrant than ever before, saying its vision and mission will never die.

She believes that the correction of the Liberty Party's constitution in keeping with the Farmington Memorandum of Understanding marks the end of LP's crisis.

She also stressed that there is a need that they reconcile to move the party forward.

"This is our third day at the Supreme Court and the final mandate was to come and do the proper correction in keeping with what was done with the Farmington MOU," Senator Karnga - Lawrence said.

"There were three provisions that were altered, and those three provisions that were altered have been changed and properly corrected," she disclosed.

According to the LP political leader, the constitution will be submitted accordingly to the National Elections Commission (NEC) afterward.

After the submission to the NEC, she said LP will now start to move forward by reconciling and uniting all.