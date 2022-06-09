Liberia: House to Investigate 'Corruption' At LISGIS

The House of Representatives has set up a specialized committee to probe allegations of corruption at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

The committee is headed by the Public Account Committee chaired by Rep. Edward Karfiah.

The Committee on Good Governance chaired by Rep. Larry P. Younguoi, and the Government Reform Committee, have also been named to the specialized committee.

The House of Representatives' action came because of claims made by the suspended Census Project Coordinator, G. Alex Williams.

Williams has accused his bosses of misapplying US$1.1 m intended to conduct the national census.

But LISGIS Director General Francis Wreh, along with his two deputies, denied Mr. Williams' allegation when they appeared before the full plenary of the House of Representatives.

LISGIS officials had appeared before the House Tuesday, 7 June 2022 to provide reasons for the prolonged delays in conducting the national census.

The specialized committee will conduct its investigation and report to the full plenary within the period of two weeks.

It is expected that additional lawmakers will be appointed by Speaker Bhofal Chambers on Thursday, 10 June during the regular session of that august body.

LISGIS appeared after Montserrado County Electoral District #11 Representative Richard Koon wrote the House of Representatives accusing the LISGIS officials.

Koon had alleged that the Director of Census, Eddie Williams, and senior administrators at LISGIS, allegedly tampered with government funds intended to incorporate donors' support for the upcoming census.

Koon alleged that out of US$1.8 Million deposited into LISGIS' account by the Liberian government, Director Williams and his management team could only account for US$700, 000 to UNFPA.

He said this prompted international partners to withhold their support for the upcoming census.

The House's decision to probe alleged corruption allegations at LISIS comes after an audit report said the management of LISGIS was in good financial standing and not a dime was misused or misappropriated.

The General Auditing Commission and BDO/LLP based in the United Kingdom conducted a separate audit on LISGIS which proved that the management of LISGIS was in good financial standing.