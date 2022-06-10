Nigeria: 32 People Killed in Fresh Kaduna Attacks - Residents

Residents said the attackers ransacked four communities.

At least 32 people have been reportedly killed by suspected armed bandits in separate attacks on four communities in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the residents have said.

The affected communities are Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori.

Officials are yet to speak on the attacks. However, the District Head of Kufena, Titus Dauda, told Channels Television that the attacks occurred on Sunday. He said several houses, including a church, were set on fire by the attackers.

He said the bandits in their large numbers first attacked Dogon Noma on Sunday morning, and killed several people mostly men, before proceeding to Ungwan Gamu and Maikori villages where they also killed people and burnt down houses.

Mr Dauda said the victims have been buried and the affected communities have been deserted by residents who are afraid for their lives.

Some of the residents alleged that a helicopter was seen shooting at the residents from the air, while the suspected bandits were on the ground attacking fleeing residents.

The Adara Development Association (ADA) in a statement said its natives were massacred by an attack from gun-wielding persons riding on over 150 motorbikes, allegedly under the cover of a helicopter cover.

The leader of the association, Awemi Maisamari, called on the Nigeria Air Force to investigate the allegations.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, did not respond to phone calls from our reporter to react to the allegations.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to calls seeking comment about the attacks.