Nigeria: Pick Women As Running Mates, NAWOJ Urges Presidential Candidates

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the presidential candidates of all political parties to pick women as their running mates for the 2023 polls.

The association's national president, Ladi Bala, made the call in a statement yesterday.

She said shunning women in the choice of running mates would not only negate their contributions to nation-building but also endanger inclusive governance in Nigeria.

She equally called on journalists and media organisations in the country to rise to the occasion of setting the agenda for more inclusive governance in the country.