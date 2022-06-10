Nigeria: 35 Young Candidates Vie for Elective Offices in Katsina

About 35 young candidates are vieing for elective offices in Katsina state in the 2023 general elections.

According to the Katsina State Coordinator, Not Too Young To Run Movement, Ismail Bello, "Following the conclusion of primary elections by political parties, 35 young persons have emerged as candidates to contest in the 2023 elections. 10 of them are going for House of Representatives seats and 25 are going for seats in the State House of Assembly".

He further said youths in the state now recognized the value of political legitimacy in representative democracy, and as such are committing to mobilizing citizens against all forms of voter inducement, electoral corruption and violence.

"We further reaffirm our faith in elections as a mechanism for asserting our sovereignty as a people, and as such we commit to mobilizing one million registered youths, women and persons with disabilities to collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote in the 2023 elections and also to seek political appointment after elections," Bello noted.