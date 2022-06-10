Nigeria: Northern Governors Meet Tinubu As Search for Running Mate Intensifies

9 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)

At least 11 northern governors met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting held amid the search for Tinubu's running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Being a Southerner, Tinubu's running mate is expected to come from the north.

On Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, told Trust TV that the Vice-Presidential slot of the APC for the 2023 election has been ceded to the governors.

Onanuga said: "When Tinubu met the progressives governors at their forum, he told them that 'you are going to be the people who will pick my running mate'."

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties a week deadline to submit the names of running mates of their presidential aspirants.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X