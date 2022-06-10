Nigeria: Northern Governors Meet Tinubu As Search for Running Mate Intensifies

At least 11 northern governors met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting held amid the search for Tinubu's running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Being a Southerner, Tinubu's running mate is expected to come from the north.

On Wednesday, Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, told Trust TV that the Vice-Presidential slot of the APC for the 2023 election has been ceded to the governors.

Onanuga said: "When Tinubu met the progressives governors at their forum, he told them that 'you are going to be the people who will pick my running mate'."

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given political parties a week deadline to submit the names of running mates of their presidential aspirants.