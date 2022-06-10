Nigeria's Productivity Loss From Food Borne Diseases Pegged At $7bn

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has said Nigeria's productivity loss from food borne diseases amounts to $7 billion, the highest in Africa.

He stated this Thursday in Abuja during a special panel discussion organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) to mark this year's World Food Safety Day.

The theme of this year's commemoration is "Safer Food, Better Health".

He said, "The 2016 World Bank estimates put Nigeria's productivity loss from food borne diseases about $7 billion , the highest in Africa, in addition to loss in earnings in foreign exchange due to international market due to unsafe application of chemicals. Contaminated food leading to export rejection causes economic loss and waste."

He said to modernize Nigeria's food safety structure to international standards, the federal government is currently reviewing the National Policy on Food Safety and implementation of hygiene practices.

Representative of WHO Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said Nigeria needs to continually improve her food supply chains to prevent infectious and toxic hazards, microbial pathogens, chemical residues, biotoxins and other noxious substances from getting into our food.

Mulombo, who was represented by the WHO Deputy Country Representative, Dr Alex Chimbaru, said the theme this year draws the attention and need to mobilize action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health.