Nigeria: Traders in Alaba International Shut Down Market for PVC Collection

The market leaders asked the traders to go and collect their PVCs.

Traders in the popular Alaba International Market shut down their businesses on Thursday to register and collect the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The usually busy market was deserted Thursday morning as all the shops were locked.

A video circulated on social media showed a man ringing a bell in the market and announcing to the traders that PVC possession is compulsory.

"They said to inform you that Thursday next tomorrow, there will be a total lockdown everywhere Igbos are doing business and at Alaba International so that everybody will go and collect his/her PVC," the video showed the man saying in Igbo.

"If you have an apprentice in your shop who is 17 years and above or you have a secretary in your shop who is over 17 years old. All of them must have a PVC.

"Starting from Monday next week, we will start a patrol called Operation Show Your PVC. If they come to your shop and you don't show your PVC, know that you have broken the (market) union's law. If your secretary doesn't show hers, she has also broken the law. If your apprentice doesn't have it, he has broken the law."

The Alaba International Market is regarded as the biggest electronics market in West Africa. The closure affected banks and other service providers located within the market.

Osiebe Adjerho, a bank official, told PREMIUM TIMES that the closure made his office situated within the market inaccessible.

"Alaba international market was temporarily shut down today. This was to enable all traders to register for their PVCs in the forthcoming election," he added.

"This information was passed through a circular by the Alaba Amalgamated Union."

A trader who sells power banks told this newspaper that their market chairman informed them about the closure.

He added that he didn't go to the collection centre because he has the card already.

'Thugs invasion'

Multiple social media users on Thursday claimed that the Ojo Local Government secretariat was invaded by thugs after the traders besieged the INEC office there for their PVCs.

One Mr Chude via Twitter alleged that INEC officials attempted to disenfranchise the traders because of their ethnic group.

"The Inec officials refused to register Igbo people, they insisted the centre will only Register Yoruba people, one of d Inec officials(an Igbo) was told he will be dealt with if he ever registers his people," he tweeted.

The posts were retweeted more than 3,000 times.

But the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, dismissed the claims.

"First, this wasn't about Igbos. These are the facts behind the trending videos. The entire Alaba International Market decided to close the market today to enable the traders to register for their PVCs. A phased closure would have been better," he tweeted.

"Consequently, the Ojo Local Government venue of the registration was besieged by a mammoth crowd.

"The situation was made worse by the fact that only one registration terminal was working. One of the people who came for registration made trouble and was challenged by those around.

"Going by simple probability, the attacker or the attacked is very likely to be Igbo. They were simply large in number. However, given this incident, ethnic colouration would not help matters. The entire episode lasted a few minutes."