Ghana: KMA Gives Three-Week Eviction Notice to Encroachers On ECG Facilities in Kumasi

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has given encroachers of high-tension lines 22 days ultimatum to relocate or face ejection.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, who gave the notice in Kumasi on Wednesday gave 30 June 2022 as the last day for the encroachers to relocate.

He said the Taskforce of KMA has been instructed to demolish structures in and around Electricity Company of Ghana's restricted areas by the end of June 2022.

He mentioned the affected areas as ECG facilities located at Komfo Aanokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Roundabout, Adoato, Aboabo-Dagomba Line and Abinkyi.

He said the eviction exercise has become necessary due to the threats the activities of the illegal settlers pose to the EGC facilities.

He said at Aboabo-Dagomba Line and Abinkyi encroachers have not only built and mounted structures under high tension towers and electrical transformers but also set fires under these high voltage facilities.

He added that the Adoato Terminal supplies power to one-third of Kumasi's population yet illegal settlers have built in and around the facility.

Also, he said the activities of commercial workers have put power stations at the KATH Roundabout at risk threatening the power supply to the Teaching Hospital.

He said apart from these, living under and around high electrical voltage facilities put the lives of encroachers at risk.

"The cables in these areas carry about eleven thousand voltages (11,000V), while others carry thirty-three thousand voltages (33,000V) which are very high voltages and can contribute to cancerous diseases," he added.

He advised the encroachers to comply with the eviction notice and avoid force ejection.