Liberia: President Weah Cheers up AMEZU Graduates to Aspire for Nobler Heights

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has hailed graduates of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU) for standing tall against all odds in pursuit of quality tertiary education, and urged them to be able to contribute their quotas to Liberia's development drive.

President Weah expressed delight about the fact that the graduates had remained unwavering and persistent during years of study, something he noted paved their way for the success they have achieved.

Delivering the Convocation Oration Thursday, June 9, 2022 at AMEZU's 31st graduation ceremonies in Vincent Town, Bomi County, the President also encouraged the graduates to dream big dreams, but should not make dreams their master.

Encouraging the Graduates to wake up from the sleep of dreams and work towards real time achievements, the Commencement Speaker informed them that not many dreams will come true without hard work, struggle and sacrifice.

"I want you, graduates, to know that failure is a crucial part of success. Failure teaches you a lesson that you must be willing to learn, and only when you learn that lesson, will you benefit from your failure," Dr. Weah said further.

President Weah, who is a legendary athlete, reminded the graduates of potential challenges ahead of them, but admonished that they should remain focused and persistent.

He noted: "In my own career, there were many failures along the way. In the beginning of my soccer career, for example, I was benched many times before I became a regular member of the starting teams."

President Weah therefore called on the young graduates to learn from whatever mishaps they might encounter, whatever mistakes they might make, and make absolute use of opportunities in order to make a positive difference.

The President further reflected: "And you are all aware that in my political career, I ran for President and was deprived twice, but I did not give up. Each time I didn't make it, I took stock of my journey, and I went back to where I had left my dream, and recalibrated, and continued my journey. Eventually, I applied those lessons to develop a winning formula. And here we are today."

The Liberian Leader expressed joy that though the graduates started from the bottom, yet they have made enormous strides to be where they are today.

The Class of 2022 graduated with the name "Kamba Wa Ma", a Vai language for "God Did It".

According to the 31st Commencement Speaker, graduating from the AMEZU which he described as a prestigious Institute of higher learning, has enabled them the opportunity to acquire many skills and a broad knowledge-base that give them a competitive advantage over those not as fortunate as they are.

President Weah reminded them also that success would not come to them if they rested on their laurels and waited for it to find them.

"In my experience, after adequate preparation, success will only come to those who are dedicated and disciplined enough to do the work that will make it happen."

President Weah also extolled family members, friends, and supporters of the graduates for the support they have rendered the graduates.

"If you have supported a member of today's graduating class in getting to this point in their matriculation, then the celebration today is also about you," the President said in reference to parents and supporters of the graduates.

In a related development, President Weah has demonstrated his humanitarian and philanthropic spirit to the AMEZU Graduates by underwriting their graduation fees.

The long Commencement Hall erupted into unending rounds of applause when the AMEZU Administration made the announcement.

The graduates, parents and well-wishers danced and ran in all directions, shouting "George Weah! George Weah!"

It is the second time President Weah has assisted graduates with the payment of their graduation fees, the first being recent graduates of the Adventist University of West Africa.