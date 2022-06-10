Ghana: Acquiring Vocational Skills Is the Gateway to Financial Liberation - Accra Ubuntu Lions Club President Remarks

The Accra Ubuntu Lions club on Saturday, empowered over 100 youth with various vocational skills training at Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo municipality, Eastern Region.

This skills training forms part of effort to deal with unemployment among some Ghanaian youth and a conscious efforts to eradicate the recurring issues of social vices in our communities.

Participants at the training gained scores of vocational skills ranging from cosmetics production, liquid soap and bleach production, pastry and yoghurt making, among several consumable production.

Led under the able leadership of Madam Lamisi Adene, Chief Executive Officer of Gihon company, participants were taken through the systematic procedures in making quality production of the aforementioned products that is highly sought after on the Ghanaian market.

Addressing the participants, Madam Lamisi admonished the partakers in the skills training activities to be circumspect about quality production in the process of their goods for human consumption.

According to her, quality production of any consumables by the participants who undergone the training session would enable them have their products positioned and segmented at the preference of other products on the market.

She underscored that, it was very prudent for an individual to add value to his or her life by learning a vocation that would help in building one's capacity to a sustainable livelihood.

Lion Seyram Freddy Ahiabor, Accra Ubuntu Charter President in a presentation to highlight on the need for vocational skills acquisition to the participants said any skills acquired by an individual remains permanent to their economic well-being, hence a needed tool for financial independence for any person with such skills.

Reiterating the club's commitment to empower more youth through skills acquisition, Lion Ahiabor mentioned that the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club always looks out for an enabling environment to serve the less fortunate in the society.

Accra Ubuntu Lions Club is a one of the 42 Lions clubs in Ghana and a member of the largest Humanitarian Service club in the world thus the International Association of Lions Clubs with over 1.4 million members in over 200 countries and geographic locations worldwide.

Adding that, it was an avenue for the club to embark on such worthwhile mission to empower the youth at Krobo-Odumase to gain vocational skills as means of viable alternative to bridge the gap of unemployment among the youth.

He expressed profound gratitude to the members of the Accra Ubuntu Lions club for their unflinching support that aided in the execution of the program to help create an employment avenue for individuals and also commended Gihon company and other sponsors for the staunch partnership.

Lion Isaac Rexford Maduku, Committee Chairman for the skills training was of the assertion that each and every individual deserves a good job and as such learning a vocation is a pathway for economic empowerment.

Explaining further, he was of the assertion that no one should be left behind in areas where jobs are limited but rather enroll in any skills training which would in the long run, help to build a resilient economy for the nation at large.

Lion Maduku indicated that, the training aligns to attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) 1 and 8 which lay emphasis on poverty eradication and creation of decent jobs and economic growth respectively.

Madam Rita Nartey, a participant who benefited from the training mentioned that, it was a timely intervention to most of the youth living in the Manya Krobo municipality as means of equipping them with a vocation to earn a living.

She commended Accra Ubuntu Lions club and its partners in helping the youth with such valuable skills training and promised to use the skills profitably.