Ghana: Varsity Student Dies During Semester Exams

Kumasi — A student of Business Administration Accounting option, at the Akenten Appiah- Minka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development(AAMUSTED), collapsed and died while writing last end of semester examination, at the weekend.

Kwame Adjei Bediako, Level 300 student of Business Administration Accounting option, was reported to have collapsed soon as he started writing the examination and was rushed to the University's Clinic, but was pronounced death shortly on arrival.

The incident has sent chills down the spines of the entire members of the university community.

A source at the university said, the death of the student came as a shock as he was healthy and took part actively in all the university's activities, including the examination.

According to the source, Bediako complained of dizziness when the examination questions were being distributed.

It said, the university was waiting for autopsy on the body to authenticate the cause of the death.

Meanwhile the university campus is thrown into state of mourning as it prepares to end the semester next week. All efforts to get comment from the university's Public Relations Office did not yield any results.