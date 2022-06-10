Ghana: Sackey - OLY Can Beat Hearts Again

Accra Great Olympics enterprising right back, Philip Nii Kojo Sackey is confident his side will record a double over Accra Hearts of Oak when they clash in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) penultimate match day fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Great Olympics recorded a 1-0 victory over their city rivals in the first round game played at the same venue.

The clash dubbed the 'Ga Derby' will present the Phobians the chance to atone for the first round home loss to the Dade Boys; but Sackey believes their rivals stand no chance against them on Sunday.

"We need all the points available to better our chances of making the top four, and we would not compromise on that."

Great Olympics began the season in a whirlwind fashion but have gone on a bad patch of form in the second round, dropping from the second spot they occupied at the early stages to their current ninth position on the league log.

That drop in performance, according to Sackey, does not augur well for a club like Great Olympics.

Speaking to the Times Sports ahead of the clash, the defender said their current position on the table was not the best.

"I know everybody is disappointed at the current position and everyone wants to do something about it to improve with the last two games. The playing body is doing the same; we have resolved to use the last two games to turn around our fortunes.

"It is unfortunate that we find ourselves at the ninth position; we don't belong there considering the performance we have shown this season. We'll use our last two games to better our lot on the table. If that means a win over Hearts, then we'll go for it."

Yussif Abdul Razak scored the only goal in the first round win over Hearts in what became the first dent on Coach Samuel Boadu's impressive home run since taking over the reins of the Phobians.

According to Sackey, a win will restore some smile on the faces of their fans who have watched them go three games without a win.

Having gone two seasons without defeat to their fierce rivals, Sackey believes Head Coach Daniel Annor Walker has a magic wand to handle the Phobians and will be out to do it again.

"The Dade fans know how we do it; all we need from them is to come in their numbers and cheer us on, and we will do the rest for them."