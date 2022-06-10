Ghana: Kotoko Coach Praises Etouga's Work Ethic

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has attributed the success of Cameroonian import Franck Mbella Thierry Etouga to his work ethics which the coach described as one of the best and what keeps the player going.

Etouga, who joined the Asanteman club from Central African nation top tier side AS Fortuna de Mfou, missed the first few games of the season but made an immediate impact for his side and has become the current leading top scorer in the league with 21 goals to his credit.

The 20-year old center forward at the weekend propelled his side to their 18th league success, scoring the only goal of the game against Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Coach Ogum who applauded Etouga's strike told the Times Sports in a chat the striker was one of the best in the league at the moment.

He described him as a very humble and respectful player who was ready to listen and work on his mistakes, adding that the Cameroonian was technically gifted and a complete player.

"He is the best player in the league at the moment; physically he is there, technically and tactically he is a good player, and psychologically, he has that confidence and self-belief that he is capable of doing it. This makes him a complete player."

"I like his work ethics, he has this mentality that he has traveled all the way to Ghana to play football, so his focus is always on how he can train well and how he can deliver in a game. When he plays and does not do well, he becomes worried. When he's down, I tell him I tell him to calm down."

The striker's exploits in his maiden season for the Porcupine Warriors has attracted European scouts who are monitoring the young talent.

Etouga is a goal shy of equaling the 22 goals scored by daredevil striker Ishamel Addo in the 2000/01 league season, the most by a player since the start of the premiership in 1993.

With two games to end the season, Etouga and followers of the club are hoping for a record equaling goal and one that will set a not record.