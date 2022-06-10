Ghana: 3 Killed in Robbery Attack At Kalariga

Tamale — Three people have been shot dead in a robbery attack at Kalariga, a suburb of Tamale, in the Northern Region.

They are Alhassan Suale, a Tamale-based Neesim FM presenter, Afa Abdul Razak Yakubu, Mobile Money vendor and Saeed Basimi.

The incident happened about 7pm on Tuesday night along the Kalariga-Tamale Kumasi Highway.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the mobile money vendor on that highway.

This is the second incident that took place in the Metropolis just within two weeks,

the first one in Sakasaka on the Bolgatanga main road, around Afa Ajura Mosque

The Assembly Member for Kalariga Electoral Hamidi Yahuza, who confirmed the incident, said other people were injured in the attack.

He stated that two persons, including one of the alleged robbers, and one other victim, suffered gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention.

Mr Yahuza assured the people in the area that, security personnel would bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

Some of the residents of Kalariga expressed worry about the daily robbery, car snatching and other criminal activities in the area.

Afa Alhassan Musah, a businessman, said people in the area were living in fear and panic due to the rampant crimes in the area.

He called on the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tamale, the regional minister, and the security agencies to act swiftly to arrest the culprits.