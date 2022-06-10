Ghana: Danfa 'Agenda 111 Hospital' to Begin ... As Chiefs Release Land

9 June 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Arthur

Work is to begin on the construction of a hospital at Danfa in the La Nkwantanang Municipality in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has said.

The project which is under the Agenda 111 initiative comes after the chiefs and people of Adamrobe and Otinibi in the municipality released 15 acres of land to the government for the project.

The Agenda 111 project is one that covers the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in newly created regions, as well as one regional hospital in the Western Region, two Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale and a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister affirmed this when he led a team from the Regional Security Council and the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly to officially receive the land in Accra last Tuesday.

He said the government had released funds to the contractor for work to begin immediately.

Mr Quartey, therefore, assured the people of getting jobs and quality healthcare delivery after the project, and also urged them to support the construction works for the benefit of all.

The contractor of the project, John Alex Dadzie, who is a commercial manager of the Micheletti and Co Limited said work would begin soon as all was set for the construction.

He pledged that the people of the area would be the first source of labour for the project and asked for their support to ensure the success of the project.

Safohene Kwaku Oykere, a custodian of the land who handed the land over reiterated that they had agreed and wholeheartedly given the land to the government.

He asked that the people of the area be considered first for recruitment during the construction and pledged their support towards the project from start to finish.

