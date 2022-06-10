Ghana: UG Wins First Gold At FASU Games 2022

Dominic MacCarthy has won the University of Ghana's (UG) first gold medal at the ongoing Federation of African Universities Sports (FASU) Games in Kenya in the shot put event.

MacCarthy threw 42.02 meters in the event to beat Simiyu Oscar Wanjala from the Kenyatta University with 35.98meters in second position.

MacCarthy was scouted and admitted to UG through the school's Policy on the Admission of Athlete Students (UG-PAAS) and received funding for his academic user fees as part of the UG's Sport Fund (UG-SF) strategy.

Within three years, Dominic has been nurtured carefully by the Sports Directorate at UG to move from the under age category to win gold on the Africa continent.

An elated MacCarthy said, "My goal was to win gold for UG right from the onset. My coaches spurred me on before I took to the field. I knew the expectations were high especially representing UG and Ghana on the Africa continent. I am grateful to all who made this feat possible."

Sadly, however, UG's male basketball team, back-to-back winners of the competition in 2016 and 2018 and unbeaten in the last six years, have crushed out of the Games.

The defending champions lost both games in Pool A to the host school Kenyatta University 64-65 on Tuesday and the University of Johannesburg 62-69 on Wednesday.

Coach of the UG team, Mr. Eric Agyapong Ankamah, blamed their defeat on missed scoring opportunities in both games.

He said the indoor facility was also not familiar to his players and were among other factors that affected their game.

The team upon arrival in Ghana would turn their attention to the Accra Basketball League which they are currently on top of Group A with 13 points.