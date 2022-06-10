Gambia: GID Concludes Training for 20 Senior Officers

The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) has concluded a 5-day training for 20 of its senior officers on Diplomatic Etiquettes and Protocol Practices.

The capacity building was held at the GID training school in Tanji.

The program was designed to build the capacity of officers and boost their competencies in delivering VIP services in the course of their official assignments.

Seedy M. Touray, Director General of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) said the training epitomizes the department's commitment to on-going capacity development for its workforce across all ranks.

"We have gone a step further to prepare the ground for our participation in international relations with respect to welfare of our citizens in the Diaspora," he said.

According to him, two groups of 15 immigration officers are set to take part in a Document Security Training in order to boost their capacity in the fight against fraud.

"We sincerely appreciate this German support which continues to enhance operational capacities at our borders," he added.

DG Touray, said their vision envisages a highly professional and competent staff for effective management of immigration matters, noting that this is in cognizance of the increasing global interdependence which is becoming a more complex socioeconomic milieu, given the human need to migrate for service and business activities.

He encouraged participants to endeavor to cultivate positive and progressive minded attitudes to serve as role models for their posterity.

Ebrima Ndure, a former Gambian Ambassador and trainer said it is an acknowledged fact that "Soft Diplomacy" (Diplomatic Etiquette-Protocol Practices and Related Matters) involves arrangements and dealing with foreign countries, international organisations, foreign diplomatic missions, corporate institutions with extremely high stakes and the possibilities for misunderstanding and errors are catastrophic.

Peteh Hampl, from Federal Police of Germany said they would continue support to the Government of The Gambia to build the capacity of security officers for the well-being of the country.

Fanta B.S Manneh, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Interior thanked GID for the training for its officers.

Essa Jawara, commissioner of Immigration at North Bank Region (NBR) assured that they would make best use of the knowledge gained for the interest of The Gambia.