Gambia: UTG Holds 21st Matriculation Ceremony

The University of The Gambia on Wednesday 8th June 2022 held its 21st Matriculation ceremony at its Peace Building, Kanifing Campus.

The Vice- Chancellor of the University conferred membership of the University on students awarded undergraduate admissions in different academic programmes offered at the University of The Gambia.

The University of The Gambia consists of 10 schools including a Graduate school and currently running over 209 degree programmes, 17 master's degree programmes and 5 PhD programmes.

Professor Herbert Robinson, Vice Chancellor of the University of The Gambia informed Matriculates that the ceremony represents a major milestone in their lives as young men and women and bears a large measure of significance for their families, adding that it marks the beginning of a life changing experience.

Mr. Robinson noted that this year's admission has been very competitive as they received 2139 application but because of their limited space and infrastructure they could only admit 1241 applicants.

He added that out of the number, 680 are males representing 55% while 553 are females representing 45%, noting that they are determined to close the gap in terms of gender parity.

He urged the students to take the vote of confidence seriously and live up to expectations as well as deliver not only in terms of their academic experience and culture but also for the general socialization and life on campus.

Fatou Ndour, a first year Journalism student expressed delight to be part of the 21st Matriculates, adding that to hold a high position in The Gambia now, one needs a degree to get to that position.

This she added motivated her to apply for the programme, saying she is hopeful of having a great experience at the University of The Gambia to be able to practice professionally.