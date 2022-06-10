Gambia: Gach Global CEO Gives Evidence in Gam-Petroleum Trial

The founder and CEO of Gach Global, Abubacar Jawara, on Tuesday appeared before Justice Haddy C. Roche to give evidence in the Gam-Petroleum trial involving former general manager and former operations manager, Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama respectively.

The duo is facing eight charges of criminal offences including economic crimes.

The duo had since their indictment denied any wrongdoing

Giving his testimony before the court, Mr. Jawara explained that someone had recommended the former Operations Manager Lamin Gassama to him, when he was looking for a tender.

He added after dealing with Mr. Gassama to prepare a tender document for him, he (Gassama) later informed him that he had prepared the said tender document but that it should be signed by then General Manager Saihou Drammeh, which was not done, even after several follow ups.

The Gach CEO further adduced that when he spoke with Mr. Drammeh directly on phone about the tender document, Mr. Drammeh confirmed to him that the document was on his desk and assured that it would be signed and sent to him.

He further told the court that he sent his driver to pick the tender document from the then General Manager Drammeh, and when he received it, he filed and presented it an hour before the expiry of the date line.

He added that he was awarded the contract, which he competed with one businessman who enthusiastically showed interest.

According to the witness, as soon as he was awarded the contract, fuel prices were increased by The Gambia government, leaving him in a dilemma.

He said Saihou Drammeh told him that his bargain was not a good price.

Mr. Jawara informed the court that Mr. Drammeh later visited him at his office, where he (Drammeh) introduced one Senegalese to him, and that Drammeh later urged the said Senegalese to help him (Jawara), since he (Jawara) is new in the business and knows not much.

The witness retailed to the court that he also informed Saihou Drammeh that Kadijatou Kebbeh would be dealing with them on his behalf, since he (the witness) is a regular traveller.

The said tender document was admitted by the court as exhibit P72.

Mr. Jawara will appear before court to continue testimony.

