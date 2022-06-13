Nigeria: Just-in - 11 Killed, Scores Injured As Gunmen Attack Benue Community

No fewer than 11 persons have been killed and scores injured following the invasion of Igama, Edumoga Ehaje community in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attack, said information about the invasion was received by the State Police Command but could not confirm the exact number of people killed.

She said more policemen have been deployed to the area to assist Okpokwu Division in managing the crises, adding that, "I am yet to receive details."

According to the locals, the gunmen invaded the community Sunday evening and started shooting sporadically at anyone in sight, killing and burning houses.

Some of the community members who spoke to our correspodent through telephone, said almost all buildings in Igama community were razed by the attackers.

At the time of filing this report, members of the neighbouring communities like Ogege were fleeing their homes for fear of the unknown.