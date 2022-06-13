Nigeria: Just-in - 11 Killed, Scores Injured As Gunmen Attack Benue Community

12 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hembadoon Orsar

No fewer than 11 persons have been killed and scores injured following the invasion of Igama, Edumoga Ehaje community in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the attack, said information about the invasion was received by the State Police Command but could not confirm the exact number of people killed.

She said more policemen have been deployed to the area to assist Okpokwu Division in managing the crises, adding that, "I am yet to receive details."

According to the locals, the gunmen invaded the community Sunday evening and started shooting sporadically at anyone in sight, killing and burning houses.

Some of the community members who spoke to our correspodent through telephone, said almost all buildings in Igama community were razed by the attackers.

At the time of filing this report, members of the neighbouring communities like Ogege were fleeing their homes for fear of the unknown.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X