Africa: Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Nuland's Travel to Djibouti, Mozambique, and Nigeria

10 June 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Djibouti, Mozambique, and Nigeria, June 11-17, 2022.

In Djibouti, Under Secretary Nuland and an interagency team will meet with government counterparts to advance U.S.-Djibouti relations and our close security cooperation. In Mozambique, the Under Secretary and team will meet with government and civil society members. They will discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues, including opportunities to advance stability and economic recovery in conflict-affected areas in support of our new partnership under the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

In Nigeria, Under Secretary Nuland and the team will meet with government and civil society representatives to discuss issues of shared concern including regional security, free and fair elections, and business innovation. Throughout the trip, the Under Secretary will highlight the important work the United States is doing with African and international partners to shore up global food security and health systems.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X