Gambia: Jam City, Water Side FC Affray to Stay in 2nd Division

Jam City and Water Side FC are both fighting to stay in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League for another season despite their dismal performance in the country's Second Tier campaign.

The Jambanjelly based-club is currently sitting second-place from bottom on the Second Division League table with 18 points after 23 league matches.

Jam City must win their remaining league matches and hope teams above them slip to stay in the country's Second Tier for another season.

Water Side FC currently occupy bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 18 points after 23 league outings.

The Banjul based-club requires to win their remaining league matches to stay in the Second Division League for another season.