Gambia: Jam City, Water Side FC Affray to Stay in 2nd Division

10 June 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City and Water Side FC are both fighting to stay in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League for another season despite their dismal performance in the country's Second Tier campaign.

The Jambanjelly based-club is currently sitting second-place from bottom on the Second Division League table with 18 points after 23 league matches.

Jam City must win their remaining league matches and hope teams above them slip to stay in the country's Second Tier for another season.

Water Side FC currently occupy bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 18 points after 23 league outings.

The Banjul based-club requires to win their remaining league matches to stay in the Second Division League for another season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X