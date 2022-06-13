Liberia: ANC Frowns On LNP Attempt to Smear Political Leader, As LCTC Clarifies

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has frowned on a police report allegedly linking its standard bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings to sodomy suspect Matthew Kerkulah.

The Police on Friday issued a press release saying they had arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Matthew Kerkulah, a resident of the Old Road Community for sodomizing a 16-year-old boy.

The police further went on to claim that Matthew is a staff and security in Mr. Cummings' Compound around 17th Street.

In a statement issued Friday, June 10, the party said the erroneous and fabricated scandalous ploy by the Police to link a suspected criminal with the ANC standard bearer, without ascertaining the facts or contacting his office for clarification was disingenuous.

"There is no such person identified as Mathew Kerkulah a domestic staff, working directly or indirectly with Mr. Cummings or at his compound," the party said in the statement.

It said the Police as an institution must be guided by best practices and professional ethics of Policing to investigate and authenticate information especially obtained from a suspected criminal before releasing it to the public.

The ANC further demanded that the police retract this erroneous and fabricated report and render an apology to Mr. Cummings for the embarrassment and attempt to ridicule and cast negative aspersions on his office.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Commerce Trading Company (LCTC) has also issued a statement saying that Mr. Kerkulah is a subcontractor in its employ and not of Mr. Cummings.

In the statement signed by Mr. Paul Rennie, LCTC CEO, the company said it is involved in general construction and was once hired by Mr. Cummings to undertake renovation works and general maintenance of his swimming pool.

It said during that period it hired Kerkulah to work as subcontractor at no knowledge to Mr. Cummings.

Mr. Rennie in his communication said the LCTC condemns any alleged criminal activities by employees and has suspended Kerkulah pending the outcome of his criminal charges.