Liberia: Cummings Gets Rousing Welcome in Ka City

The Political Leader and Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, over the weekend received a rousing welcome in Kakata amidst jubilation by hundreds of supporters and well-wishers. They marched with him through the main street to the party headquarters.

The supporters chanted support for Mr. Cummings and his entourage and at a special indoor program expressed solidarity and commended him for his resilience during five months of bogus trial. They pledged their unflinching support for his Presidential bid in 2023.

The program was followed by the crossover of the Executive and Elder Council of the five Districts of the Margibi County Chapter of the All-Liberian Party (ALP) of Mr. Benoni Urey who switched allegiance to the Alternative National Congress.

Former Margibi County ALP Chairman and spokesperson, Mr. Alfred B. S. Jerbo said after nine years of unfruitful engagements and marginalization, he along with the entire leadership have bid farewell to the ALP and bought into the ANC vision for real change in Liberia.

Mr. Jerbo said executive officials and members of 10 of the 15 counties of the ALP, have tendered in their resignations due to dissatisfaction and are now members of the ANC.

The crossover of the former ALP officials and members took place at an impressive ceremony attended by hundreds of ANC supporters, the Political Leader, and party stalwarts in Kakata, Margibi County.

Margibi County has five Districts with an estimated 188,000 eligible voters, according to reports by ALP former executives.

Mr. Jerbo lauded the ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings for his excellent leadership qualities. He praised the ANC manifesto, which he said attempts to address critical national issues left too long undone, that will accelerate economic development and growth, as well as create more jobs and opportunities for the betterment of Liberia.

He recalled Mr. Cummings significant contributions of food, medicine, and equipment to health facilities in Margibi County during the outbreak of the Ebola virus in 2014 and COVID-19 in 2019. He affirmed that Mr. Cummings' humanitarian, gestures will long be cherished by the people.

Welcoming the former ALP executives and Council of Elders to the ANC, Mr. Cummings expressed gratitude to the new members for the strong decision, especially the sacrifice to abandon their respective high positions to join the ANC as regular members.

The ANC Political Leader reaffirmed his commitment to the pursuit of real change and the promotion of good governance, where all Liberians by virtue of their hard work, qualifications, and competence, will have equal access to jobs and opportunities.

He said it is repugnant and totally unacceptable with the abundance of natural resources, that the vast majority of Liberians are subjected to extreme poverty due to massive corruption and misrule by President George Weah and his administration.

Earlier, ANC Margibi County Chairman, Mr. Mathew K. Gungrien also welcomed the former ALP executives and elders for their decision to leave their party to join the ANC is pushing for the Presidency in 2023.

The program was preceded by a march through the main street in Kakata and climaxed with a cultural extravaganza that brought together hundreds of supporters and well-wishers at the ANC headquarters in Kakata.