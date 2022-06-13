Nigeria: Burna Boy's Police Escorts Shoot Two, Artist Absconds to Spain

Police escorts attached to Nigerian Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, have shot at two men after one of them complained that the singer made passes at his wife at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old lrebami Lawrence and Tolu.

Meanwhile, the five policemen attached to the singer have been detained at the State Police Command for attempted murder.

Trouble was said to have started when Burna Boy and his escorts visited the nightclub around 4am on Wednesday, June 8.

While four policemen waited outside, one of them, identified as Inspector Ibrahim on mufti, accompanied the artiste into the club.

Reports have it that the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another. He was also said to have instructed Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him.

However, the lady's husband was said to have scolded the singer, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at his wife.

Minutes later, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at the woman. This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club.

"As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing," a senior policeman disclosed.

In the process, Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet. This caused a commotion in the club.

Upon seeing the outcome of the gunshots, Burna Boy, who was said to be amused during the confrontation, immediately absconded to one of his properties in the Elegushi area and afterwards left for Spain.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who didn't make any comment, referred THISDAY to the Force Public Relations Officer.

"We have commenced investigation into this matter. The policemen have been identified and arrested. They have been detained immediately after the incident. The IGP has ordered the CP Lagos, CP Abiodun Alabi, to conclude his investigation and forward report for necessary action," Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said.

As usual, Adejobi noted via his tweet, we assure you of thorough investigation and decent judgement. "The artiste has not been seen, but he will be questioned whenever we get him. Justice will be done in the matter we assure you."