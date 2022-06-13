Liberia: Prizes for Miss Earth Liberia Pageant Unveiled Ahead of Competition On Saturday

13 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and La Queen Entertainment on Saturday, 11 June 2022 unveiled prizes for winners of this year's Miss Earth Liberia Beauty Pageant, slated for Saturday, 18 June at the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town.

La Queen Entertainment is a non-political, non-religious entity founded in 2018 to discover talents.

Since its establishment, the group has in partnership with the EPA organized Miss Earth Liberia, an annual environmental event which seeks to channel beauty pageant entertainment industry as an effective tool to promote environmental preservation.

Ahead of the grand finale of Miss Earth Liberia's 4th edition this Saturday, EPA and La Queen Entertainment unveiled a brand new Sedan and many other prizes for winners of the pageant.

The prizes would be made available at the grand coronation on 18 June 2022 at the Ministerial Complex.

According to organizers of the event, the winner will have the opportunity to travel to the Philippines to participant in Miss Earth International 2022.

The winner will also be provided US$ 1,000 cash prize and would be an environmental ambassador with offices at the EPA. The winner will also receive monthly salary from the EPA. Winner of the pageant would also receive six- month free subscription on Star Times Cable.

The first runner-up will also receive a US$ 700.00 cash prize, one-year management contract with La Queen Entertainment, while the second runner-up will walk away with a cash prize of US$ 500.00 and a one-year management contract with La Queen Entertainment.

The unveiling ceremony which attracted many persons including representatives of La Queen Entertainment and EPA, was led by her majesty Queen Odella Y. Flomo, current Miss Earth Liberia who was instrumental in mentoring the earthlings (contestants).

Miss Flomo, first runner-up Kumba D. Abu, and Elizabeth K. Kennedy, second runner-up were crowned queens on 12 June 2021 after a competitive displayed of talents. There are expected to turn-over the crowns at the grand coronation on Saturday.

The organizers are asking members of the public to turnout at the pageant which advocates for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X