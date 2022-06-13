Liberia: Prizes for Miss Earth Liberia Pageant Unveiled Ahead of Competition On Saturday

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and La Queen Entertainment on Saturday, 11 June 2022 unveiled prizes for winners of this year's Miss Earth Liberia Beauty Pageant, slated for Saturday, 18 June at the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town.

La Queen Entertainment is a non-political, non-religious entity founded in 2018 to discover talents.

Since its establishment, the group has in partnership with the EPA organized Miss Earth Liberia, an annual environmental event which seeks to channel beauty pageant entertainment industry as an effective tool to promote environmental preservation.

Ahead of the grand finale of Miss Earth Liberia's 4th edition this Saturday, EPA and La Queen Entertainment unveiled a brand new Sedan and many other prizes for winners of the pageant.

The prizes would be made available at the grand coronation on 18 June 2022 at the Ministerial Complex.

According to organizers of the event, the winner will have the opportunity to travel to the Philippines to participant in Miss Earth International 2022.

The winner will also be provided US$ 1,000 cash prize and would be an environmental ambassador with offices at the EPA. The winner will also receive monthly salary from the EPA. Winner of the pageant would also receive six- month free subscription on Star Times Cable.

The first runner-up will also receive a US$ 700.00 cash prize, one-year management contract with La Queen Entertainment, while the second runner-up will walk away with a cash prize of US$ 500.00 and a one-year management contract with La Queen Entertainment.

The unveiling ceremony which attracted many persons including representatives of La Queen Entertainment and EPA, was led by her majesty Queen Odella Y. Flomo, current Miss Earth Liberia who was instrumental in mentoring the earthlings (contestants).

Miss Flomo, first runner-up Kumba D. Abu, and Elizabeth K. Kennedy, second runner-up were crowned queens on 12 June 2021 after a competitive displayed of talents. There are expected to turn-over the crowns at the grand coronation on Saturday.

The organizers are asking members of the public to turnout at the pageant which advocates for environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility.