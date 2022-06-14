Ghana: Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project to Be Ready in December 2022

The construction of railway lines from Tema to Mpakadan will be completed by the end of December 2022.

The Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, who gave this assurance when he toured the construction site from Tema to Mpakadan, said although the 97-kilometre project was delayed due to several setbacks, including COVID-19, it would be completed as scheduled.

He noted that the traffic condition on the Tema-Afienya highway would reduce if the project is completed.

"We are aware of the heavy traffic between Afienya and Tema and so if we can put those vehicles on the track, it is going to take that pressure off the route and make commuters comfortable. We are working towards that and it will be done shortly," he pledged.

"We're hoping that by December 2022, there would be a practical completion of the project," he assured.

During the tour, Mr Amewu, his entourage and the contractors of the project, AFCONS, planted trees along the Afienya and Doryumu railway stations.