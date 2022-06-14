Ghana: Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project to Be Ready in December 2022

13 June 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

The construction of railway lines from Tema to Mpakadan will be completed by the end of December 2022.

The Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, who gave this assurance when he toured the construction site from Tema to Mpakadan, said although the 97-kilometre project was delayed due to several setbacks, including COVID-19, it would be completed as scheduled.

He noted that the traffic condition on the Tema-Afienya highway would reduce if the project is completed.

"We are aware of the heavy traffic between Afienya and Tema and so if we can put those vehicles on the track, it is going to take that pressure off the route and make commuters comfortable. We are working towards that and it will be done shortly," he pledged.

"We're hoping that by December 2022, there would be a practical completion of the project," he assured.

During the tour, Mr Amewu, his entourage and the contractors of the project, AFCONS, planted trees along the Afienya and Doryumu railway stations.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X