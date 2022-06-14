Gambia: GRCS Launches D21 Million EU COVID-19 Cash Grant Project

The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) on Thursday 9th June 2022 launched a 21 million dalasis European Union cash grant project at a ceremony held at GRCS headquarters.

The Project dubbed EU Covid19 Project aims to support and strengthen the public health and socioeconomic systems to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in The Gambia. It is funded by EU and implemented by GRCS in partnership with Spanish Red Cross.

A total of 415 individual members and eight (8) selected associations of the Tourism

Industry will benefit from the project support, namely National Tour Guides, Craft Markets Federation (Craft Vendors and Producers), Hair Dressers Association, Bird Watchers Association, Fruit Sellers Association, Juice Pressers, and Boat Owners Association of Sarrow Denton Bridge.

According to GRCS, each selected individual member will receive a maximum amount of GMD 37,000 cash grant to either re-start or diversify his/her business while each of the selected eight Associations will receive a collective cash support of GMD 510,000 to build or renovate their damaged structures that was caused by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project team selected the beneficiaries based on vulnerability criteria, Business Plan Proposal, Digital Literacy, Book-Keeping and Coaching.

Training was also provided to beneficiaries to give them technical assistance in their businesses.

Jatto Sillah, President for GRCS said the project is significant to improving the socio-economic situation of people working in the informal sector of the tourism industry.

He noted that many sectors of the economy have shown a degree of recovery from the severe economic meltdown by the Covid-19 pandemic but the informal sector of tourism industry remains stagnant.

"For this reason the EU through the Spanish Red Cross and GRCS outlined the programme of assistance to help the sector and association to rebuild the tourism sector which has been seriously dilapidated due to slow down of tourists' arrival in the country," he said.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General for GRCS said when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, GRCS designed both short, medium and long term strategy plans to respond to the pandemic.

"We focused on two aspects on our planning. One was responding to the Covid-19. The second was to sustain health," he said.

SG Senghore said Government or GRCS alone cannot address the challenges faced by the public, noting that to address those challenges, there is a greater need for collaboration and partnership among institutions.

He thanked the European Union for its consistent support towards GRCS over the years and commended the Spanish Red Cross for their support in the implementation of the project.

Amat N.K. Bah, Minister for Tourism and Culture commended GRCS and partners for implementing the invaluable project.

He advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously to ensure sustainable development goals. He said the money is not meant for clothing and make-up but to develop their businesses.

He assured the GRCS and partners of their continued collaboration to ensure sustainable development.

Gibril Sanyang, President of Craft Market Association in his remarks on behalf of beneficiaries commended GRCS and partners for the support.

"The project will go a long way in helping us recover from the effect of the pandemic," he noted.

Corrado Pampaloni, EU Ambassador to The Gambia said Covid-19 cash transfer is the most effective and efficient way of distributing emergency aid and assured to continue working with GRCS and The Gambia Government to ensure sustainable development.