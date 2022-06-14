Gambia: Yonna Forex Bureau Donates D150, 000 to Fofana Family in Faraba

As part their company's corporate social responsibility, Yonna Forex Bureau, one of the leading microfinance institutions in The Gambia on Tuesday 7th June 2022 presented a cheque amounting to D150,000 to an aged man , Almameh Fofana, a native of Faraba village in Kombo East, West coast Region.

The support was to help complete the reconstruction of the man's side building which collapsed due to a heavy windstorm. Mr. Fofana started constructing another shelter for his family but due to financial challenges, he posted a message on social media seeking support.

It was for this reason that the management of Yonna Forex Bureau decided to support him to complete his project. Mr. Fofana has been a customer of Yonna Forex Bureau over the years.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at his compound, Mommodou Barrow, General Manager of Yonna Forex Bureau said they are a money transfer business or operator in The Gambia licensed by the Central Bank of The Gambia in 2008.

He said since then they have been steadily operating in the market and have drastically expanded in The Gambia by covering almost all regions.

According to Mr. Barrow, Yonna Forex Bureau has several branches across the country which makes it easy for their customers to get access to their services.

Mr. Barrow explained that he was out of the country when he saw the man's message on social media so had to immediately inform his head of business that they have to support Mr. Fofana whose children are very young.

Mr. Barrow expressed optimism that their support will motivate others to also assist the old man.

He highlighted that among their priority is to give back to society.

General Manager Barrow observed that there are many needy families in The Gambia and therefore encouraged business owners to support them to improve their living statuses.

Almameh Fofana in receiving the assistance expressed appreciation and thanks to Yonna Forex Bureau for supporting his family rebuild their compound.

He prayed for the company's growth and sustainability.