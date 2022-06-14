Gambia: Coach Adama Joof - I Returned to the Country to Develop Players

Sheikh Adama Joof, head coach of Banjul United who also doubled as assistant coach of The Gambia local-based team (CHAN) has stated that he returned to The Gambia to help push and develop Gambian players.

Background:

Coach Sheikh Adama Joof started his coaching career in 2009 with three German clubs before returning to the country. Coach Joof holds a UEFA C and B License.

He first managed Rote Weib Braunschweig, from 2009 to 2013. This is where he played for many years as a footballer before beginning his coaching career.

He later moved to Broitzem FC, where he spent three seasons between 2013 to 2016 and then to Eintracht Wolfsburg from 2016 to 2018 before returning to The Gambia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pointsports, Coach Sheikh Adama Joof said he chose coaching as a career to help push and develop Gambian players to the next level.

"My ambition as a coach is what led me to come back home and start with The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) in 2009." GPA is a club I knew after playing for them for many years."

Though he studied western style football, Coach Joof noted that he would do his best to improve footballers' style of play as well as coach them the western style of football as well.

According to him, the reason why western (European) football has an edge over African football is because in the West, they start from the grassroots and nurture talents from a very young age.

"In the West they have everything from the start that will help young aspiring footballers compared to African level. They start teaching and coaching young and raw talents from the grassroots levels."

He added that his first assignment as coach for GPA was very rough after being out of the country for many years.

"It was very difficult to start my coaching career with Gambian players after being away for many years," he noted.

Coach Joof who spent two seasons with the Ferry Boys, noted that he resigned from his post due to family issues which needed his attention abroad at that time.

His current stint with Banjul United

"The start at Banjul United was more difficult compared to GPA. With the Ferry Boys, I had a preseason with them which made it a little bit easier for me to go through the norm with them," he explained.

According to him, he joined Banjul United during mid season after they played many games and then occupied bottom of the table without a point.

"It was and still very difficult transforming Banjul United into a competitive team," he stated.

Coach Joof said the Banjul-based team has many good players and thanked the previous coach for doing a very good job by maintaining the club in the topflight.

He expressed delight with being appointed as assistant coach of the Gambia CHAN Team, noting that his blueprint is to be at the top and help Gambian players develop themselves.

"This is a great feeling and is what I am yearning for - to be up there and push The Gambia to be where everyone wants to see them."

CHAN qualifiers

"We proposed an international friendly against Senegal which was cancelled but we held some test games with local teams which are impacting greatly," he also said.

Coach Joof giving instructions to players at training ground

According to him, they do not know much about their opponent (Guinea Bissau), adding that they are preparing very well ahead of the encounter.

"We are preparing our players for the three style of play (possession, direct and counter attacks). The players are really adapting to the philosophy and are doing what we are telling them," he further said.

He added that their target is to qualify for the CHAN Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Algeria.