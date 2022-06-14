South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 14, 2022

Cape Town —

Cape Town Battered By Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

Mopping up operations are underway in areas around the city which were heavily impacted by rain and flooding overnight. Residents of informal settlements bear the brunt of the flooding in areas such as Khayelitsha, Ottery and Vrygrond. The Western Cape transport department is busy clearing many roadways flooded in the Cape Metropole. Areas affected by power outages include Mitchells Plain, Bridgetown, Rosebank, Mowbray, Claremont, Philippi, Hout Bay, Grassy Park and Zeekoevlei.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Cuts Cabinet Ministers Perks

Perks for members of the president's executive team has been cut. These measures include stopping the payment of security at private residences. President Ramaphosa approved the new guidelines for members of the executive on April 13, 2022 according to a letter written by Acting Public Service and Administration Minister Thulas Nxesi on May 17, 2022. The guide, formerly known as the ministerial handbook, covers ministers, their deputies, premiers and MECs. According to reports, the measures were taken to ensure good governance with due regard for cost effectiveness and efficiency.

Pitso Mosimane Leaves Egyptian Club Al Ahly

South Africa's Pitso Mosimane has left Egyptian giants Al Ahly after the serial CAF Champions League winner and the club reached an agreement on Monday June 13, 2022 to go their separate ways. Mosimane, during his 21 months as head coach, led the team to three CAF Champions League finals, of which he won two. He also led the team to two consecutive FIFA Club World Cup bronze medals, two CAF Super Cup victories, in addition to an Egypt Cup and an Egyptian Super Cup. Al Ahly confirmed the departure on their official website. On everyone's lips is the question - what next for Pitso Mosimane?