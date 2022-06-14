Nigeria: Child Labour Day - Edo to Prosecute Parents, Guardians of Out-of-School Children

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government will prosecute parents and guardians of out-of-school children as part of measures to ensure that every child has access to education in the state.

The governor said this in Benin in commemoration of the World Day Against Child Labour.

"Government will not fail to prosecute parents and guardians of out-of-school children as it will deploy necessary steps to take all children off the streets and improve access to education," Obaseki said.

He said the state government's investments in education and the enforcement of the Child Rights Law will ensure the protection of children from abuses, especially child labour.

The governor said, "As a government, we will continue to invest in education which is critical to the development of a child. We are transforming our school system, offering every Edo child the requisite knowledge and skills to compete with their peers in a technology-driven 21st century.

"We have expanded the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme to give more children the opportunity to get quality basic education."

Obaseki said that his administration's commitment to technical and vocational education will ensure the construction of 20 more technical colleges that will allow children to acquire technical skills as part of our drive to promote

He however restated his commitment to the protection and welfare of children, through programmes and policies that bequeath them with basic social and technical skills required to actualize their dreams.