Liberia: Koijee Wants Garbage Clubs in MCSS Schools

Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee is suggesting the need to establish sanitation clubs in schools operated by the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) across Montserrado County to enhance effective waste management.

"Let's begin to create sanitation clubs in our various high schools; it's my conviction that this initiative will help everyone to change their mindset, including students about waste management", he urged.

Mayor Koijee spoke recently at the D. Twe Memorial High School in the borough of New Kru Town on Bushord Island, while serving as guest speaker at the induction ceremony of newly elected officials of MCSS.

He said cleanliness of any city is not only the job of the Mayor, but the entire citizenry.

"We need to deal with the minds of the people to change their mentality and clean their various homes, communities and other public areas in order to live in a safe and clean environment and stop waiting for MCC alone to do all'. Let us begin taking responsibility of cleaning our City," Koijee stated.

He also stressed that residents of Monrovia should take the lead in giving the city a facelift, adding that waste collection and disposal is very expensive in Liberia and the world at large.

Mayor Koijee: "With your collaboration, we can keep our city clean so that it can be compared to the best and decent cities across the world."

At time the same time, the MCC boss promised to work with the newly inducted MCSS officials in tutoring students properly and adequately to enhance their performance in West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called on the best teachers in various subjects, including Mathematics, Chemistry, and English, among others to come together and start tutoring public school students under a single umbrella, something he says, would help students to perform well during exams period.

He also promised to provide food for both teachers and students during their academic excellent studies while they are on campus.

He then extolled President Weah for paying WASSCE fees for all students writing the exams across Liberia, including free tuition policy at the University of Liberia.

Koijee observed that these interventions are making positive impact in the lives of young students nowadays, noting that

before then, parents had to struggle to pay their children school fees throughout, after which they began paying exam fees. He said this was disheartening for less-fortunate parents and students, who are orphans.