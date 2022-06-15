Liberia: Gender Minister - Solidifying Peace Is Key

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta E. Saydee-Tarr has joined hundreds of Liberian women at the climax of fourteen (14) days of fast and prayer exercises for Liberia and the Sub-region.

The fast and prayers were organized by the Liberian Women Mass Action for Peace under the banner "Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET).

Speaking over the weekend at the Invincible Park on Old Road, Minister Saydee-Tarr told the women that a society without peace is like living in the state of nature without knowledge, noting that it erases all gains and puts the country backward.

She stressed that the importance of peace for any society is obvious, adding that without peace, no nation or no individual can move forward.

"Only in a peaceful atmosphere can we continue to grow as a nation and secure our children's future. We can help keep the peace by listening to each other and doing our best to understand each other. We have to try to be helpful to each other and see our community as an extension of our homes", Minister Tarr continued.

She assured the women that she will deliver their petition to President George Manneh Weah, saying "As always, we know he is our premier champion and will definitely ensure that all mandated sectoral agencies purposefully and intentionally carry out their part as it relates to the issues raised therein. You can rest assured that this President is the Feminist -In- Chief, along with his second in command - Chief Dr. Cllr. Jewel Howard Taylor, who is a female and as such will naturally seek our interest as she has already proven to be a staunch gender equality enthusiast; we know for a fact that our President shall continue to support the cause of the women of Liberia."

She lauded President Weah for sheltering praying mothers by providing space for women from all walks of life, Christians, Muslims, and Traditional alike.

Touching on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), the Minister appealed to all, including parents to be watchful of their children and the most vulnerable amongst in their communities against would-be perpetrators.

"You can never be too protective. Let's continue to make our quest for peace very inclusive - we need all hands on deck."