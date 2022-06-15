Zimbabwe: Opposition Vultures 'Feasting' On Ali Corpse

LIKE vultures feasting on a buffalo carcass, the opposition CCC, its Western backers, and lick-spittle civic society organisations are tearing on the corpse of Moreblessing Ali, whose body was found disfigured in Nyatsime, a new suburb that has sprouted on the outskirts of Chitungwiza.

Their agenda is to derail the country's re-engagement and engagement drive vis-à-vis the impeding Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting set for Rwanda next week, so much that shame and the spirit of Ubuntu that defines black Africans are thrown into dustbins to score cheap political goals.

Except, the fawning opposition parties are nothing, but Zimbabwean but rather stooges of Western capitals to whom they shamelessly kowtow, selling the country's sovereignty for a few pieces of silver so much that they venerate the rankling and spiteful memory of Ian Smith, the last Rhodesian ruler and indeed representative of the British crumbling empire who committed gross criminalities against black Zimbabweans and whose deeds are still raw not only on the affected individuals, such as President Mnangagwa who wears the torture scars, but also the collective national psyche.

How can they see beyond the apparition of Smith, when they are under the claws of Smith's kith and kin who dream of an empire, this time manned by puppets that wear the unappealing yellow apparel, the handpicked brown-noses that now lead the constitutional-less, rudderless and structureless CCC?

Losing Ubuntu on the altar of political expediency

That is why they have little contrite to steal even dead bodies as long as that will smear the name of Zanu PF, a resolute political movement that has weathered neo-colonial storms and accompanying evil machinations such as sanctions and attempted global isolation engineered by their puppet masters ensconced in Western capitals with a morbid fascination towards Zimbabwe.

As President Mnangagwa recently observed, there is asymmetrical warfare that Zimbabwe is faced with. It assumes many forms such as disinformation, economic sabotage, and fake abductions.

Said the President: "The strategies of the detractors must be exposed. As we approach the election season, the usual script by the opposition and their handlers is now at play. This is characterised by fake abductions, acts of violence, claims of an uneven election playing field, and the so-called reforms with no substance. The party and nation are now acquainted with their blatant lies and hoodwinking shenanigans".

That is why it is little surprising to see the garrulous Job Sikhala, who is supposed to be a barrister, turning to be chief mourner for Ali, and indeed crying more than the bereaved in the hope of sprucing his image in the eyes of the puppet-in-chief Chamisa who has lately been turning to mafikizolos and dispensing of the old guard.

See the CCC creature is his and his old buddies are now prancing around, desperately trying to keep up with the Chamisas, thus Job dances, as never one to let go of an opportunity for publicity and headlines, so he dances, so shamelessly to a dirge.

He thinks it's his time to shine albeit on the mutilated and violated body of Ali.

But it's all smokes and mirrors

In his voluble self, Sikhala has threatened to take the law into his hands and hunt down Pius Jamba, one of the suspects that the police have since launched a manhunt for.

His mission, in his wisdom or lack of it, is to inflict harm on Jamba and his family, only that this is self-incriminating, in that no one can take the law into his hands or incite public violence with no legal consequences.

Or maybe this is feigned anger to cover tracks that could help police discover the real criminals behind the callous murder of Ali, an otherwise unknown person who became popular in death and whose neighbours attest was killed in a case of gender based violence.

A whole lot is being disputed including the fact that Ali was even a member of CCC. Yet, the puppeteer is excited, with a British member of the House of Lords Jonathan Oates claiming without an iota of evidence that the death of Ali was politically motivated, itself enough fodder for the opposition and its handlers to derail President Mnangagwa's re-engagement and engagement efforts and dislodge the ruling party from power next year, only that Zimbabweans and the rest of the progressive world are much the wiser.

With no policies to show for it, now Chamisa and his retinue of hangers-on are clinging to the corpse of Ali, in the hope of breathing life into their deflated party which wobbles albeit cantankerously towards the 2023 elections where the gates of hades are opening, to swallow Western collaborators and the noises.

No one is above the law, not even Job

While the investigation persists, police rightfully called for calm, and one would have thought Job would carry his job as a township lawyer with sobriety, but instead, he is the one instigating violence, churning hate, and in the process tormenting the souls of the brothers, sisters and more painfully children who, for all purposes and intents, should be comforted in privacy as is the norm in this land of Munhumutapa.

For the love of humanity, Ali did not deserve to die in such a heart-wrenching way, with her body mutilated. Justice must be served and the culprits behind her brutal murder must be brought to book. Her cold and violated body is not some form of a pedestal to hoist political banners for expediency. Her memory can't be violated by some deadbeat politicians.

Hopefully, the law will take its course and those behind her death, including those seeking to gain from it, must have their day in court too.

Zimbabweans are more the wiser, having been treated to the same telenovelas since the advent of the Second Republic, as abductions were staged, with the most notable cases now before the courts and therefore sub judice to discuss.

This time though no one is falling for the same old tricks that have seen abductions being staged especially before international events such as the Commonwealth meeting that will be held on African soil this month.

Nuggets of wisdom from the President

While opposition leaders churn hate, incite violence, and soil the country's image, the country's First Citizen never tires of his peace, unity, and love sermons.

Presently, the country is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, but its detractors, who will never forgive the Zanu PF Government for the Land Reform programme that redressed colonial land inequities, have been desperately casting aspersions on the Second Republic and in some cases hijacking domestic violence cases or cases that are still under police investigation to score cheap political goals.

Just reminding the nation of how the Ian Smith regime shut the door on more than 7 million blacks, parking them in Tribal Trust Lands and collecting taxes such as Hut and Cattle tax, the President said during the burial of Maj-Gen Nyathi, that "the repressive system put in place by the minority white settler regime led by Ian Smith frustrated Africans in all facets of life, especially the youth, through bottlenecks that created privileges for the white settlers".

"This system, which disempowered and treated the black majority as second-class citizens, made us mere slave labourers in our country of birth. This drove many of our brave young Zimbabweans to leave the country to join the protracted armed struggle and fight for Independence".

While comrades like Major-Gen Nyathi had to overcome barriers erected by the racist colonial system, today's youths have been given a carte blanche by the governing party Zanu PF to showcase their talents, through the establishment of innovation hubs and industrial parks.

Yet the President reiterated his call for sobriety among the business community as he yet again promised Zimbabweans that his administration will not leave them at the mercy of speculative businesses.

This is a holistic call that finds resonance in the President's philosophy, "Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo" and that everyone should be on board if the collective national interests and aspirations are to be realised just as was the case when young boys and girls picked up arms to fight the Western-backed Ian Smith Government that had superior ammunition but was defeated by the likes of Maj-Gen Nyathi who were undeterred by setbacks they faced.