Liberia: U.S. Deports Fugitive Eddie Karpoleh

On June 1, 2022, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Saint Paul deported fugitive Eddie Yenner Murphy Karpoleh

Mr. Karpoleh is a former member of both the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) and the Liberian National Special Operations division (LNSOD).

He was flown from the United States, Saint Paul to Liberton a flight coordinated by ICE Air operations Unit and was turned over to the relevant Liberian authority.

According to ICE, Karpoleh legally entered the United States of America on October 14, 2008, to appear as a defense witness in the criminal trial of Roy Belfast, Jr, formerly known as "Chukie Taylor" son of former President of Liberia Charles Taylor and head of the SOD.

Karpoleh who was carried from Liberia to serve as a witness absconded without testifying which made him a designated ICE fugitive.

The Homeland security Investigation ( HSI) Philadelphia led an investigation with the assistance from the ICE's office of Principal Legal Advisor and Human Rights Violators and War Crimes Center( HRVWCC), revealed that Karpoleh was a former fighter for the NPFL and was known for forcing children to kill and Torture.

The HRVWCC is the only government entity in the United States that focuses completely on investigating global atrocities and the perpetrators of human rights violations and war crimes. The Homeland security investigation (HSI) initiated this in 2008. The HRVWCC leverages the knowledge and expertise of a select group of special agents, attorneys, intelligence analysts, criminal research specialists and historians who are charged with preventing the United States from becoming a safe haven for individuals who engage in the commission of war crimes, Genocide, torture and other forms of serious human rights abuses from conflicts around the globe.

Like Karpoleh, Alexander Mentol Zinnah a former NPFL rebel Commander was also deported from the United States back to Liberia in 2020 for similar crimes.

Zinnah who was 56 years old at the time of deportation was escorted by The Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)officers on board an ICE charter removal flight and was also turned over to the Liberian Law enforcement authorities.

In 2017, ICE Homeland Security Investigation, St Paul arrested Zinnah for Immigration Violations and violating the terms of his parole into the United States.

The HSI investigation revealed Zinnah was a member of Charles Taylor's NPFL and was also a member of the Liberia National Police and served as a commander in Grand Gresham county during Charles Taylor's Presidency that engaged in a wide range of human rights abuse including massacres, torture and kidnapping.

Since 2003, ICE has arrested more than 480 individuals for human rights-related violations of the law under various criminal and/or immigration statutes. During the same period, ICE obtained deportation orders against and physically removed more than 1085 known or suspected human rights violators from the United States.

