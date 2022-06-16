Nigerian Army Rescues One Missing Chibok Girl, Child

16 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Army said yesterday it found one Mary Ngoshe, who is believed to be one of the girls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in 2014.

The Army made the disclosure in tweet posted on its verified Twitter page, @HQNigerianArmy.

"Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Ms Mary Ngoshe and her son.

"She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing", it said.

About 286 school girls were abducted on April 14, 2014, by terror group, Boko Haram, from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno State.

Some of the girls managed to escape, while others were released following government negotiations.

But despite efforts to free all the pupils, over 100 of the girls remain in captivity.

The abduction drew global outrage and triggered a hashtag #Bringbackourgirls.

Amnesty International said at least 16 of the girls were killed.

The statement by Nigerian Army said troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade found Ngoshe on Tuesday with a child believed to be hers.

The troops intercepted the girl while on a patrol in Borno State.

