Liberia: Gongloe Promises 50 Percent Women Cabinet

Liberian presidential hopeful and renowned human rights lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has promised to form his cabinet with 50 percent female ministers if he is elected president in the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Through a phone interview from the United States with a Liberian - based local broadcaster Radio Gbarnga on Monday, 13 June 2023, Cllr. Gongloe explained how women are unbending when they decide to be straightforward.

Cllr. Gongloe also described Liberian women as honest, saying making them cabinet ministers would help shape productivity and transparency in the public sector.

Gongloe also used the medium to vow that his administration will audit and prosecute incumbent President George Manneh Weah's government for alleged corruption.

Cllr. Gongloe claimed that there is endemic corruption in the three branches of the Liberian Government under the regime of Liberia's former soccer legend, Mr. Weah.

He alleged that the treasury of Liberia is going into the pockets of government officials, referring to them as 'greedy minority.'

"They are focused on taking more home for themselves and leaving the masses in abject poverty. Corruption has taken over the nation and the hope of the Liberian people has been dashed," said Cllr. Gongloe.

"My Presidency will ensure justice for the country and its people. I will bring all of them to justice. They will pay for every damage caused," Gongloe warned.

He expressed concerns over the erection of condominiums by President Weah and his cabinet ministers just one year after his election. The renowned Liberian lawyer also questioned the sources of the money President Weah and his officials are allegedly using to build the mansions.

Asked about how his government will tackle corruption when elected, the former Liberia National Bar Association President said he and his cabinet ministers' access declarations, salaries and benefits will be made public and published on the internet.

He said his government will prosecute and dismiss any government official who will be found guilty of corruption. Gongloe also promised to resign as president, if he is caught in the web of corruption.