Gambia: Gach Global Boss Abubacarr Jawara Continues Testimony in Gam-Petroleum Trial

A renowned businessman, founder and CEO of Gach Global, Abubacarr Jawara, continues his testimony in the Gam-Petroleum trial that is being heard before Justice Haddy C. Roche at the High Court in Banjul.

The Gam-Petroleum trial involves the Gam-Petroleum former general manager and former operations manager, Saikou Drammeh (1st accused) and Lamin Gassama (2nd accused).

The two former employees of Gam-Petroleum are facing eight charges that include 3 charges of economic crime.

In his previous testimony as state witness, Mr. Jawara testified receiving fuel twice - September and October - from the 1st accused, when he newly entered the fuel business and was contracted by Gambia National Patroleum Company to supply them fuel.

The witness went on to testify that he paid the monies for the said fuel to one Corringo Bank Account through the instructions of the 1st accused, whom he was directly dealing with on behalf of the Senegalese, whom the 1st accused has said owned the fuel.

He further told the Court in his previous testimony that he received a call from the permanent secretary of the Trade Ministry, who told him that he took fuel from Gam-Petroleum.

Continuing his testimony, the witness disclosed to the court that the matter was later brought to the attention of the police.

"Gam-Petroleum called us all to the Police. I told them that I cannot be with that group, because I have been in this business just three months, while the rest have been in it for over 5 years," the witness said.

The witness continued that he was later told by the police that he wouldn't be released, except on bail.

"They took my statement. I told them I have no credit there (Gam-Petroleum), because I have paid the 1st accused. They told me that I didn't do it properly. I told them that but he is the leader at Gam-Petroleum and he is the very person who gave me the fuel. He told me to pay into the Corringo Bank Account, which is exactly what I did," Mr. Jawara said.

"I and Ayouba Njie went to Gam-petroleum. I spoke to my lawyer before I contracted Ayouba Njie to be my lawyer, because my lawyer told me that he couldn't proceed with the case, for he is also the 1st accused's lawyer," he noted.

"On arrival, Ayouba and I were the first to enter Keita's Office. He said we must pay the money, otherwise be taken to court. I asked about the amount and he answered that the amount left is D31 million," Mr. Jawara said.

The witness furthered that he went back to the police station, where he was told that if he did not pay the money, he must look for bail, adding he was cautioned but he disagreed.

The Gach boss further narrated that he wrote a letter to the police to give him one month to pay the D31 million, adding that they later held that the first 300 metric tons did not surface in the initial calculation.

"They recalculated and said I should pay again $721, 000," witness adduced.

"I sat with them to plan a payment within 8 months, which they refused. They also refused 4 months. They summoned me to the courts. I went to my lawyer and asked him not to go to court, because I have some money and will let him pay. My lawyer called their lawyer, Sabally, to negotiate payment.

The witness said he later paid everything that he was asked to pay by Gam-Petroleum.

However, the witness has revealed a pending suit he had filed at the High Court against his agent, Khadijatou Kebbeh, and Saikou Drammeh (1st accused) to recover the alleged monies he had paid for the fuel he was been supplied.

The state was represented by Counsel Mballow while the accused persons were represented by a team of counsels headed by Counsel Mene.

Witness is set for cross-examination by defence.