Gambia: Study Recommends Establishment Mortality Surveillance System

The joint study conducted by the Directorate of Health Research under the Ministry of Health in collaboration with UK Public Health and Medical Research Council and its partner has strongly recommended the establishment of an electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) as well as mortality surveillance system in The Gambia.

The study provides a first estimate of the trends in mortality in The Gambia during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scale of impact of COVID-19 in most of the low income countries including The Gambia remains unclear. It is against this backdrop that the Directorate of Health Research at the Ministry of Health and partners embarked on this important study covering 2016 to 2022.

However, the study also seeks to establish an estimate of excess mortality from all-causes during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as changes in mortality from the period under review. It also intends to generate baseline information in supporting the ongoing mortality surveillance in the Gambia.

Presenting the study findings on theme; Retrospective Mortality Survey in The Gambia: A rapid assessment of mortality trend and excess deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph Jatta, senior health researcher at the Directorate of Health Research at the Ministry, acknowledged that registration and monitoring of deaths in The Gambia are also weak or absent in many facilities and communities.

"An assessment of all-cause mortality over time is therefore likely to provide a more comprehensive measure of the impact of the COVID-19. Mortality data was collected from all public and private health facilities across The Gambia, including 39 private health facilities, 56 public health facilities and 106 community health nurses. Public health facilities mortality data (2018 - 2020) from the previous study was made available."

He explained that data on all deaths recorded in both health facilities and communities across the country within the 5.5 years (January 2016 and June 2021) was then collated electronically, saying these data collected included the region, name, and type (hospital, health centre, or clinic) of the health facility.

The study, he added, strongly recommended the establishment of an electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) as well as studies on factors contributing to the high mortality due to fetal complications (IUFDs), Sepsis and NCDs, particularly Stroke and Cardiac Failure.

"Sensitization of the general public about COVID-19 and its consequences should be intensified across the country. Health care services should be decentralized to reduce the mortality burden in the West Coast Region."