Liberia: LNP Disrobes Two Senior Officers Over Fatal Shooting in Kakata

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has with immediate effect disrobed two of its senior officers in connection to a fatal shooting in Kakata, Margibi County on Monday, 13 June 2022.

The reported fatal shooting is said to have led to the death of 17 - year-old Rufus Fompka, a resident of Dumor Town in Kakata.

The two officers assigned at the LNP Kakata detachment were allegedly trying to arrest an armed robber when they allegedly discharged live bullet killing victim Fompka.

On Monday evening, the City of Kakata was a terrible place following the fatal shooting.

Disadvantaged youth who are also known here as zogoes were reported to have attacked the Liberia National Police station in Kakata in retaliation. They succeeded in destroying the properties of several peaceful citizens.

Speaking in an exclusive telephone interview with this paper Tuesday, 14 June 2022, Police Spokesman Moses Carter said the LNP has disrobed the two officers and turned them over to the police's Professional Standard Division (PSD).

Carter said the officers will be investigated over the shooting incident and assured the public and the victim's family that if the officers are found liable, they will be charged.

"What I know is that one of the police officers that responded to the scene is an armed carrier. However, any officer that carries arms in the police is knowledgeable to use that. You are certified," said Mr. Carter.

Meanwhile, Carter explained that in the event where you are not an arm carrier, all this will form part of the investigation.

"So when you are not an arm carrier and the investigation establishes that you took somebody's arm to use, we will take appropriate action," said Carter.

He stated that the investigative report will be out soon but cautions that most times the PSD takes 30 days for its investigation.

"The officers went to make arrest Monday of one-armed robbery suspect in Kakata City when the shooting incident happened," said Carter.

"What prompted the incident is something that we do not know and are investigating because we were not there. However, we just thought to subject them to investigation and make sure that the investigation is conducted properly, and appropriate action is taken by the police," he continued.

The Police Spokesman said the fatal shooting of the 17 - year - old boy triggered violence in the city by disadvantaged youths.

He said it also led to looting of peaceful citizens' properties and businesses. Carter added that the LNP deport, other private citizens' vehicles and other moving objects were vandalized in the process.

But he said the situation was brought under control by the Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations, Col. Marvin Sackor and other senior officers in the County.

According to him, peaceful citizens and businesspeople are now going about their normal businesses.

Additionally, Carter said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tubee Funeral Service in Kakata, Margibi County for preservation as police investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Mr. Carter has refused to state the names of the police officers who have been disrobed following the fatal shooting.

Following the incident, many citizens in the county have been posting on social media Facebook, alleging that one officer Mohammed Kromah, was responsible for the victim's death.

They claimed that Officer Kromah allegedly discharged the firearm.

Additionally, the citizens have alleged that the government here did not give Officer Kromah any arm, nor did it also certify him as an arm carrier. These allegations have not been verified.